Jalen Rose Intentionally Injured Kobe Bryant In The 2000 NBA Finals

Jalen Rose said the number one unwritten rule in the game of basketball is that a defender should never put their foot under an opposing jump shooter during his podcast for the Grantland Network on Tuesday.



But the former NBA guard also said he was guilty of breaking that rule throughout his career.

Rose admitted that during Game 2 of the 2000 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers, he purposely slipped one of his feet under Kobe Bryant while he was in the air, causing Kobe to sprain his left ankle.

Kobe eventually missed Game 3, but got the last laugh winning his first of five titles in the six-game series.

The play is seemingly like hitting a defenseless receiver downfield in the NFL. It’s also the type of play that earned Bruce Bowen the reputation of being one of the dirtiest defenders in the NBA.

Sometimes it truly is unintentional, but after Rose’s comments, we now know that some players use it as a crippling weapon. And it needs to be strictly enforced from here on out.

Here’s what unfolded in that play during the Finals (H/T Ball Don’t Lie):

