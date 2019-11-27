Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Peters got into a heated exchange after the Ravens stomped the Rams, and Ramsey had to be held back on his way to the locker room

ESPN After the game, Ramsey confronted Peters on the field and later needed to be restrained from approaching Ravens players outside of their locker room.

Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took a beating against Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens Monday night, and newly-minted Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters refused to stay quiet on the matter.

Peters – who spent all of last year and the beginning of this season in Los Angeles – was traded away to Baltimore so that the Rams could make room for Ramsey, whom they then acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Peters certainly didn’t forget the slight from his former team, and he let Ramsey hear it after the Ravens walloped Los Angeles 45-6.

After Peters pulled in an interception from Rams’ quarterback Jared Goff during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s lopsided contest, he shouted at Ramsey from across the field and stuck out his tongue in a taunt.

After the game, Ramsey confronted Peters while still wearing his helmet, and Peters responded by getting in Ramsey’s face and shouting.

According to various sources, Peters yelled about Baltimore “kicking the Rams’ arse out of the playoffs.” One of Los Angeles’ staffers, who was previously greeting Peters, pulled Ramsey away to deescalate the situation.

Ramsey then waited outside of the locker rooms for Peters to walk through the tunnel, but once again, Rams staffers restrained him and prevented a physical fight from breaking out.

After losing in the Super Bowl last season, Los Angeles is just 6-5 on the season and appears unlikely to break into the playoffs this year. The Ravens, however, lead the AFC North with a 9-2 record and are currently favoured to win this year’s Super Bowl.

