A Japan Airlines Boeing Dreamliner Just Made A U-Turn Mid-Flight

A Japan Airlines 787 Dreamliner flying from Boston to Tokyo turned around not long after taking off and is headed back to Boston:



Japan Airlines flight JL7 (B787 Dreamliner Boston-Tokyo) just made a U-turn over Canada http://t.co/EtbHa7TQA8 pic.twitter.com/Yoi5Wl0FDS — Flightradar24.com (@flightradar24) July 18, 2013

According to Twitter user @CalgaryLankan, the airline’s website says the Boeing jet is returning to the airport “due to maintenance.”

@flightradar24 JAL website flight status says aircraft returning to BOS “due to maintenance” pic.twitter.com/gQEky9hLk7 — CalgaryLankan (@CalgaryLankan) July 18, 2013

We’ll update this story once we know more.

