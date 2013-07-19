A Japan Airlines Boeing Dreamliner Just Made A U-Turn Mid-Flight

Alex Davies

A Japan Airlines 787 Dreamliner flying from Boston to Tokyo turned around not long after taking off and is headed back to Boston:

According to Twitter user @CalgaryLankan, the airline’s website says the Boeing jet is returning to the airport “due to maintenance.”

We’ll update this story once we know more.

