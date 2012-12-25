14 Brilliant Photos Of Cities At Night

Photo: Courtesy of Jakob Wagner

While experimenting with different formats, German photographer Jakob Wagner realised that long exposure shots taken at night could reveal things that could not be seen by the naked eye.The realisation inspired him to travel around the world shooting nighttime photos of cities, eventually culminating in his “Nightscapes” series.



We came across the panoramic photos the other day and were totally enthralled. Wagner has been kind enough to share some images from the series with us; you can see more of his work on his website.

