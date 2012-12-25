14 Brilliant Photos Of Cities At Night

Julie Zeveloff
nightscapes jakob wagner

Photo: Courtesy of Jakob Wagner

While experimenting with different formats, German photographer Jakob Wagner realised that long exposure shots taken at night could reveal things that could not be seen by the naked eye.The realisation inspired him to travel around the world shooting nighttime photos of cities, eventually culminating in his “Nightscapes” series.

We came across the panoramic photos the other day and were totally enthralled. Wagner has been kind enough to share some images from the series with us; you can see more of his work on his website.

This shot, taken from Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, was one of Wagner's favourite shots from the series.

This photo shows the coastline in Madeira, Portugal.

A long exposure shot in San Diego. The city lights up the night sky in the background.

Oakland, Calif., as seen from afar. Wagner said he loves impressive land- and cityscapes, as well as heavy contrasts and cold colours.

An otherworldly shot of the sea in Calabria, in the south of Italy.

This photo shows the shoreline of Sylt, an island off the coast of northern Germany. Wagner has traveled the world practicing his craft.

This image was taken in Lindau, a Bavarian town in southern Germany. Wagner said he was inspired by foreign cultures and faraway countries.

Music, exhibitions, and the work of other creative people also inspire him, he said. This shot of Manila, Philippines, was taken in 2012.

Wagner's photo of Shanghai at night captures the energy of the largest city in the world.

Funchal is the capital of the Madeira region of Portugal. Here it is as seen from afar, at night.

Here, Los Angeles appears in a blur. Many of Wagner's shots were taken from aeroplanes while working as a photographer's assistant.

Dubai's skyscrapers light up the night sky.

Finally, a shot of Dusseldorf, where Wagner currently lives. This photo makes the city looks like a UFO.

Now go on the road

20 Classic Photos Of American Tourists >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.