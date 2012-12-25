14 Brilliant Photos Of Cities At Night

Photo: Courtesy of Jakob Wagner
While experimenting with different formats, German photographer Jakob Wagner realised that long exposure shots taken at night could reveal things that could not be seen by the naked eye.The realisation inspired him to travel around the world shooting nighttime photos of cities, eventually culminating in his “Nightscapes” series.
We came across the panoramic photos the other day and were totally enthralled. Wagner has been kind enough to share some images from the series with us; you can see more of his work on his website.
This shot, taken from Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, was one of Wagner's favourite shots from the series.
Oakland, Calif., as seen from afar. Wagner said he loves impressive land- and cityscapes, as well as heavy contrasts and cold colours.
This photo shows the shoreline of Sylt, an island off the coast of northern Germany. Wagner has traveled the world practicing his craft.
This image was taken in Lindau, a Bavarian town in southern Germany. Wagner said he was inspired by foreign cultures and faraway countries.
Music, exhibitions, and the work of other creative people also inspire him, he said. This shot of Manila, Philippines, was taken in 2012.
Here, Los Angeles appears in a blur. Many of Wagner's shots were taken from aeroplanes while working as a photographer's assistant.
Finally, a shot of Dusseldorf, where Wagner currently lives. This photo makes the city looks like a UFO.
