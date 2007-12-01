Jakob Lodwick, Jonathan Marcus Out At Vimeo

Don’t know the story behind it ( and haven’t confirmed that it’s not a wacky prank ), but Jakob Lodwick says he’s no longer working for Barry Diller at IACI “As of an hour ago, I am no longer affiliated with IAC/InterActiveCorp/Connected Ventures/Vimeo. No hard feelings!”. Also no longer working at Vimeo: Jonathan Marcus, who we talked to a few weeks ago at the Founders Club, when he was telling us Vimeo was up to some very exciting things. No idea if the two departures are connected.

Jakob’s the second of the College humour dudes to leave after selling their company to IAC; Zach Klein left in September. Ricky Van Veen and Josh Abramson are still on board. One tipster speculates that those two have longer lock-ups than their former colleagues. Another says Jakob was let go this afternoon, and that there have been “culture issues.”

On his blog, Ricky says that every thing’s hunky dory. “Today was an emotional day. Anyway, I thought if I didn’t acknowledge it, it would seem like things didn’t end amicably. But they did, so here ya go.”

After the jump, a picture of Jakob holding a bong.

