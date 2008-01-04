Jakob Lodwick: "Norbum" Isn't Mine, Either

One last piece of the already tiresome Norbum puzzle: Jakob Lodwick says that Norbum.org, the site that asked readers to submit photos of homeless people for giggles, isn’t his, either. His email, verbatim:

“norbum” is part of a larger project I’m working on. Someone else registered the domain and setup the homeless comedy site without my knowledge. My new company is starting as soon as I get back from Cabo and it has nothing to do crowdsourcing, web2.0, fashion, or homeless people.

Note that while Jakob has acknowledged registering a series of “Norbum”-like names, “norbum.org” wasn’t one of them. Please refer to earlier posts for the backstory on the imbroglio. Our apologies for connecting both Jakob and David Karp with the homeless gag site.

