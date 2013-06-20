Controversial Startup Guy Jake Lodwick Has Had Two Massive Startup Exits In The Past Month

jakelodwick.comJakob LodwickJake Lodwick is a startup guy who rubs some people the wrong way, but he’s helped create a bunch of successful startups.



His background includes investing in Bleacher Report, which sold to Turner for $213 million, co-founding Busted Tees, creating Vimeo and “quasi” co-founding CollegeHumor.

He also invested in two of New York’s biggest startup exits in recent memory, Tumblr and Makerbot. Today, Makerbot announced an all-stock acquisition that’s equivalent to a $403 million buyout. The 3D printing company had only raised $10 million and Lodwick once said he was its founding investor.

Lodwick turned heads when he raised $1.5 million in 2011 for a startup, Elepath, and explained he had no idea what to do with the money.

“I just don’t think it makes sense to have a product idea, THEN raise money, THEN build a team,” he told BetaBeat then. “People need to trust each other and build up momentum as a team and once we have that, we can drop everything and focus on a great product idea.”

Whatever he’s doing seems to be working, at least from an investment standpoint.

