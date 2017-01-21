'One of the most radical speeches ever given by a president': Jake Tapper reacts to Trump's inauguration speech

CNN anchor Jake Tapper appeared taken aback by President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech, citing that Trump’s decision to decry the “Washington establishment” in front of the nation’s top political leaders.

Noting that it was “very consistent with the Trump brand,” Tapper dubbed the speech as “one of the most radical speeches ever given by a president.”

“I think it’s fair to say this is one of the most radical inaugural speeches we’ve ever heard. It was purely populist, it talked about the forgotten people, it attacked Washington while standing inside the center of Washington. He’s surrounded by Washington insiders,” Tapper said.

He continued: “There’s nothing really particularly conservative about this Republican president’s speech, it was pure populism. And in fact, it looked at the United States and the role of the United States in a way that departs greatly from what we’ve heard from his predecessors on the stage.”

At least one other fellow news anchor agreed with Tapper.

Throughout his speech, Trump bashed previous politicians, saying that the “forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government, while the people have borne the costs,” Trump said. “That all changes, starting right here and right now.”

