JAKE TAPPER: Trump's wounds are 'self-inflicted'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Wednesday delivered critical assessment of President Donald Trump’s speech to graduates of the US Coast Guard Academy for what he said was an address largely based on “self-pity.”

“My first reaction is that he’s speaking to graduates of the US Coast Guard Academy, and these are men and women who will be on the frontlines of protecting the homeland,” Tapper said on CNN. “It can be a dangerous job.”

“… The president seemed to be complaining and expressing a degree of self-pity, and I’m not exactly sure what these people who are about to put their lives on the line are supposed to feel pity about.”

As Trump addressed the 186 graduates in his speech, he offered his thoughts on the recent string of controversies surrounding his administration.

“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately,” Trump said. “Especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.”

“You can’t let them get you down,” he continued. “You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams. I guess that’s why, thank you, I guess that’s why we won.”

Tapper had choice words for Trump’s statements.

“When it comes to a president who has been charged unfairly — I mean, that president led the charge claiming that the first African American president was born in Africa, which is not only charge that is false, but it is a little bit racist,” he said.

“Every single one of the president’s wounds is self-inflicted,” Tapper added. “So, I don’t really understand the propensity for self pity at a time like this. It’s a time for him to get it together, get back to work on behalf of the American people and the voters who are counting on him … That’s why he’s there.”

“If he’s worried about a few harshly worded editorials, I don’t understand what the problem is.”

