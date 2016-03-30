CNN's Jake Tapper grills Trump staffer: 'Aren't you just ashamed' of campaign tweet?

CNN anchor Jake Tapper repeatedly confronted top a Donald Trump adviser during a tough Tuesday-afternoon interview about the latest firestorms related to the Trump campaign.

Tapper appeared to take particular offence over the Trump campaign spreading rumours that a Trump rival, Sen. Ted Cruz, had affairs.

He directly asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign, if she was “ashamed” over a bizarre video promoted by Trump’s social-media director, Dan Scavino. Scavino had tweeted out the video, which implied that Cruz had an affair with a former staffer and CNN contributor, Amanda Carpenter.

“There is not actual evidence that it happened. At some point aren’t you just ashamed?” Tapper asked. “This is the Trump campaign sending it out.”

Huckabee Sanders said she had not seen Scavino’s tweet.

“What I’m ashamed of is the entire process. That it’s gotten to where it’s gutter politics. I think it’s very disingenuous for the Cruz campaign to come out and act like they have done nothing wrong in this entire process,” she told Tapper.

Tapper also aggressively pushed Huckabee Sanders to explain the Trump’s defence of campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who on Tuesday was charged with misdemeanour battery for allegedly grabbing former Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields.

Lewandowski previously denied even touching Fields, but the Trump campaign shifted its story Tuesday. Trump himself suggested that Lewandowski was trying to separate Fields from him

“I’m not talking about the grabbing. I’m talking about the lying about it. It happened, it did happen,” Tapper said. “There’s just this denial that it happened, and smearing of her.”

Huckabee Sanders denied that Lewandowski grabbed Fields.

“I don’t think anything happened,” Huckabee Sanders said.

Watch part of Tapper’s Tuesday interview below:

.@jaketapper asks Trump campaign adviser: Aren’t you ashamed that Trump campaign is pushing out a tabloid report? https://t.co/5CwCusrMv7

— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 29, 2016

NOW WATCH: Watch the Secret Service jump to protect Trump after a protester tries to climb on stage



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.