Barack Obama Looked Irritated When Jake Tapper Asked Him The Gun Control Question Everyone Was Waiting For

ABC News White House correspondent Jake Tapper managed to get under President Barack Obama’s skin during a press conference Wednesday, when he demanded to know why the administration is only now acting on gun control.



After Obama took several questions on the fiscal cliff, Tapper finally pivoted back to gun control with the final question:

“It seems to a lot of observers that you made the political calculation…not to talk about gun violence,” he said. “This is not the first incident of horrific gun violence of your four years. Where have you been?”

Obama looked visibly irritated.

“I don’t think I’ve been on vacation.”

Watch the video below:

