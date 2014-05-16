CNN's Jake Tapper Grills White House Chief Of Staff: 'How Many Dead Veterans Do You Need?'

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

CNN’s Jake Tapper hit White House Chief of Staff Dennis McDonough hard over the Veteran’s Affairs scandal Thursday afternoon on The Lead.

Tapper asked McDonough how it’s possible for President Obama to continue to place confidence in Shineski when the Secretary has made a mess of veterans and their medical treatments.

“The Obama Administration cares deeply about veterans and wants to ensure that they will receive all treatment necessary,” McDonough replied.

Regarding Shinseki’s role in the fiasco, McDonough told Tapper, “He holds himself to account.”

Tapper, visibly upset with McDonough’s praise and defence of Shinseki, impatiently asked the Chief of Staff, “How many dead veterans do you need before somebody asks the question within the White House, ‘Maybe this guy isn’t the best steward of these veterans?'”

