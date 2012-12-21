SAVING CNN: Jeff Zucker Poaches Jake Tapper From ABC News

Photo: ABC News

Jake Tapper, senior White House Correspondent for ABC News, is leaving the network to join CNN.It is CNN President Jeff Zucker’s first marquee hire since taking over the struggling cable news network.



ABC News President Ben Sherwood sent out an email announcing the change.

To fill the gap left by Tapper, the network has named Jonathan Karl as its new Chief White House Corespondent. Martha Raddatz will take on an expanded role as Chief Global Affairs Corespondent.

From the email:

Jake is leaving ABC News for an opportunity at CNN. You’ll hear more about his new anchor role from his new network. For years, Jake has set the pace for the White House press corps. A ferocious reporter – and now a best-selling author – he has built a reputation as one of the most prolific and multi-talented journalists on the beat, scoring scoop after scoop.

CNN has reportedly been making overtures to Tapper since as far back as May of this year. Tapper was rumoured to be waiting to take over for George Stephanopoulos as the host of This Week, ABC’s Sunday political talk show.

