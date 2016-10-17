Jake Tapper corrected a Trump surrogate who attempted to brush off sexual-misconduct allegations

CNN Jake Tapper on ‘State of the Union.’

CNN host Jake Tapper offered a brutal correction Sunday to a Donald Trump surrogate attempting to discredit allegations of sexual misconduct against the Republican presidential nominee.

On Sunday’s “State of the Union” panel discussion, Tapper broke in when Rep. Renee Ellmers described the allegations as a “she said, he said situation.”

“This is sexual assault. So we’re accusing a man of sexual assault here. And I’m not going to debate who is telling the truth, but this is a ‘she said, he said’ situation,” Ellmers said.

Tapper said: “Just to correct you, it’s a she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said situation.”

The congresswoman argued that the allegations against Trump were similar to decades-old allegations of infidelity and sexual assault against former President Bill Clinton.

“Let’s be fair. We have the same situation with the Clintons, both with Bill Clinton, of course, and with Hillary Clinton defending and attacking those women as well,” Ellmers said.

Over the past week, nine women have come forward in published accounts and alleged that Trump made unwanted sexual advances toward them.

Watch the clip below, via CNN:

