'It's a lie': Jake Tapper calls out Trump during a fiery interview with Kellyanne Conway

During an interview on CNN’s “The Lead” Jake Tapper called out President Donald Trump for falsely stating that the murder rate is the highest it has been in 47 years, and for saying that the media deliberately didn’t cover some terrorist attacks because it didn’t serve their agenda. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway defended the president saying the media had spent more time covering Trump than covering terrorist attacks. Tapper countered by mentioning that reporters put their lives in danger covering ISIS.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.