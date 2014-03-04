Red Sox Pitcher Nearly Cuts Off His Finger With A Fishing Knife

Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Peavy narrowly avoided serious injury after cutting himself with a fishing knife last weekend.
He gave an account of the incident to the Boston Globe:
“Went over to Bass Pro and bought them some rod and reels and they were combined. Just tried to cut them, because they were wire-tied, using my knife.
“With my right hand holding the rod, with my left holding the knife and when I broke the wire tab [the knife] just stuck my knuckle pretty good.”
So the injury came while unpacking fishing equipment with a knife, not cutting an actual fish.
Coach John Farrell said he nearly cut his finger off:
“He was at home when it took place and he was trying to cut through something, and when it gave way, it almost cut through his finger.”
The damage:
A picture of Peavy’s bandaged finger. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/pChxQ8yOaC
— Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) March 3, 2014
Peavy said he hopes to not miss another start. Went fishing with 5 year old even after cutting self pic.twitter.com/j7PZs8coU1
— Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 3, 2014
In another lucky break, the cut is on his non-throwing hand, so he can continue with the bulk of his spring training work after a few days off.
For whatever reason baseball players seem to injury themselves in ridiculous ways during training camp.
Last year Cardinals pitcher Marc Rzepczynski got hit in the eye by a golf ball while on a golf outing, and Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez got rug burn on his forehead while wrestling with his dog.
