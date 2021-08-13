Jake Paul won’t face federal charges after the FBI raided his mansion. He was being investigated for filming looting at an Arizona mall in 2020.

Jake Paul Ethan Miller / Getty Images

YouTuber Jake Paul will not face federal charges after the FBI raided his home.

This was in response to a 2020 looting incident at an Arizona mall.

Paul denied being a part of the looting but was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly.

YouTuber Jake Paul will not be charged after he filmed alongside looters at an Arizona mall in 2020, federal prosecutors said.

“Based upon the investigation and evidence available at this time, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is not pursuing federal charges against Jake Paul for his conduct,” federal prosecutors in Arizona told Reuters.

The 24-year-old YouTube star was being investigated by the FBI over a 2020 incident at an Arizona mall.

Paul had filmed in Scottsdale, AZ – where demonstrators were protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder – though Paul denied being a part of the looting and vandalism.

Paul was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly by the Scottsdale Police Department. These charges were later dropped as the FBI began a federal investigation, even raiding his mansion in August 2020.

