Jake Paul scored a highlight-reel knockout for the ages when he left Nate Robinson face-down on the canvas in the second round

Photo by Joe Scarnici / Triller Jake Paul mercilessly KO’d Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul just added a highlight knockout to his reel.

The 23-year-old YouTube star fought the former NBA player Nate Robinson in a cruiserweight match, which served as the co-main event for the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition in Los Angeles.

Paul landed only eight punches but managed to have knocked Robinson down in the first round and twice in the second.

He left Robinson face-down, motionless on the canvas, before challenging Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor to a fist-fight.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you thought 23-year-old YouTube star Jake Paul was insufferable before, “The Problem Child” will likely be taking it to another level for you after he scored a highlight-reel knockout Saturday.

Paul was competing in a cruiserweight match against the former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the highly-anticipated Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Having already punched Robinson through the ropes, Paul mercilessly ended the fight in the second round with a blistering attack when the former three-time slam dunk champion was back on his feet.

With Robinson rushing in from the corner, Paul caught him off-guard with a one-two punch combination.

He landed a flush left hook to the jaw and then sent a heavy right hand over the top, which crashed on the top of the athlete’s head, sending him helplessly to the floor.

There was no need for the referee to count. With Robinson face-down and motionless on the canvas, the fight was over.

“I’ve got a longlist of opponents that I want,” Jake Paul said on the Triller broadcast after his win.

“Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I’m going to knock them both out.”

According to Compubox data sent to Insider, Robinson had been out-throwing and out-landing Paul up until that point.

By the time of the finish, Robinson had landed 10 of his 56 shots for a 17.9% strike accuracy.

Paul, in comparison, landed eight of his 38 shots for a 21.1% punch accuracy, with one knockdown scored in the first round and two in the second.

His victory Saturday advanced his unbeaten pro boxing record to two wins (two knockouts).

Read more:

British boxing’s most powerful people are apoplectic about the UK government’s failure to support the sport during a COVID winter

Mike Tyson is officially lighter than he’s been for 23 years ahead of his heavyweight exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul, a YouTube star who has fought once, is confident he can defeat ‘washed-up’ Conor McGregor, a former two-weight UFC champion

Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao will ‘definitely’ fight in the near future, according to their shared manager

Kubrat Pulev says Anthony Joshua lacks mental toughness and he’ll expose him December 12

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.