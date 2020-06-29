Jake Paul pranked one of boxing's hottest young stars into thinking he'd broken his ribs after allowing him to repeatedly punch him in the torso

YouTube/Jake Paul Jake Paul, Ryan Garcia.

Jake Paul pranked boxer Ryan Garcia into thinking he’d broken his ribs after allowing him to repeatedly punch him in the torso as part of the “body shot challenge.”

“He thinks were doing a body shot challenge, but I’m going to act like my rib is broken, and we or may not have a fake ambulance,” Paul said.

After pretending to spit blood following Garcia’s shots, Paul was stretched into an ambulance.

“Before we go, I just wanted to tell my friend that you just got pranked b–tch,” he said to Garcia, he later said was “so worried.”

Watch the prank in its full glory below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jake Paul pranked undefeated pro boxer Ryan Garcia into thinking he’d broken his ribs after allowing the undefeated lightweight to punch him repeatedly in the torso as part of the “body shot challenge.”

The challenge, which a number of other professional fighters, including UFC star Francis Ngannou have taken part in, is designed to test how many body shots someone can take before quitting.

Paul had previously taken the challenge with Garcia in November while wearing a body protector, however this time the YouTube star decided to go without in order to make the stunt more believable.

“So today Ryan Garcia is coming over to film a little content,” Paul said in his video. “But, he’s just started his YouTube channel, and nobody has officially initiated him. I thought I’d be the one to do it by pranking him and welcoming him to the YouTube family.

“He thinks were doing a body shot challenge, but I’m going to act like my rib is broken when he hits me, and we or may not have a fake ambulance that comes.”

As promised, Paul let Garcia rip five brutal shots into his ribs, which, credit where credit is due, must have taken some mettle to withstand. After Garcia’s last punch, Paul keeled over against the wall.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEAsXiKmSGw?start=456

“You good bro?” said Garcia, after which Paul retreated to a separate room and produced fake cries of pain. One of Paul’s team told Garcia that the YouTuber was spitting blood, and informed the boxer an ambulance was on its way.

Garcia, visibly upset and full of remorse, hugged Paul and then helped him into the ambulance.

“Yo, paramedic,” said Paul, lying on a stretcher inside the emergency vehicle besides Garcia. “Before we go, I just wanted to tell my friend that you just got pranked b—-.”

Paul screamed: “Welcome to YouTube! Welcome to YouTube!”

Garcia later tweeted: “When they pranked me, I decided Might as well pay it forward and PRANK EVERYONE ELSE!!! I’m glad he ended up being safe.”

When they pranked me, I decided Might as well pay it forward and PRANK EVERYONE ELSE!!! ???? I’m glad he ended up being safe — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) June 29, 2020

He also said replying to a comment: “I was actually so worried.”

Garcia, 21, has held the WBC Silver lightweight title since 2019 after he beat Romero Duno by a first round knockout.

In his first and only title defence to date in February 2020, Garcia also secured a first round knockout against Francisco Fonseca, taking his professional record to 20 wins and zero defeats.

Read more:

A bruised, bloodied and stitched-up Dan Hooker offered ‘no excuses’ after his loss to Dustin Poirier in an all-time UFC slobberknocker

An American UFC fighter doesn’t care if his opponent gets coronavirus: ‘I’ll still fight him, I don’t give a f—‘

Conor McGregor appeared to delete an Instagram comment saying Khabib Nurmagomedov is using his father having COVID-19 to ‘cover up’ not wanting to fight

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.