The best memes about Jake Paul's knockout fight with Nate Robinson

23-year-old internet personality and boxer Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson fought a boxing match that served as a co-main event to Saturday’s Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fight.

During the fight, Paul knocked Robinson out in the second round, effectively ending the match.

Online, people were quick to make memes about the fight, particularly those that trolled Robinson for getting knocked out so quickly.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jake Paul, the 23-year-old YouTube star, scored a knockout against former NBA player Nate Robinson in a boxing match that took place in Los Angeles on Saturday. The match, which served a co-main event to the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre, was scheduled for six rounds. However, it was over in two after Paul knocked Robinson out cold.

The reaction was swift and imminent, both in the sports world and on Twitter. Members of the NBA world including Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers commented on the fight, with Embiid simply writing “night night” in a tweet. Other MMA fighters responded positively to Paul’s challenges to meet him in the boxing ring.

Paul knocking out Robinson was what ended up dominating online discourse about the event, with people reacting to the match’s swift end and making memes.

Nate Robinson after getting KOed by Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/7k74l9s7Pl — ℭ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???? (@CarusoDaLegend) November 29, 2020

How Jake Paul did Nate Robinson in that fight #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/7P1Gni1sj4 — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) November 29, 2020

*record scratches*

“I bet y’all wondering how I ended up like this…well let me take y’all back to the beginning….” #miketysonvsroyjonesjr #naterobinson #NateRobinsonChallenge pic.twitter.com/UJBN0e3c34 — Washed AF (@ThaRealCT) November 29, 2020

Jake Paul been waiting for Nate Robinson for a long time… #NateRobinsonChallenge pic.twitter.com/AkBudqvC33 — logicalgenuine (@logicalgenuine) November 29, 2020

As Dextero reported, people also began posing on the ground, posting photos with the hashtag #NateRobinsonChallenge and making memes of his prone figure.

A thread of my favorite Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson memes #NateRobinsonChallenge ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/B969pO7JFg — bpelly (@bpelly_) November 29, 2020

Susan: Ummm excuse me Nathan! You can’t be sleeping on the job hun! ???????????? #NateRobinsonChallenge⁠￼⁠ pic.twitter.com/8g5XIfBcas — ALMOST THERE (@Consistency_901) November 29, 2020

On TikTok, people also made short videos riffing on the fight, even invoking popular games like “Among Us” to make memes.

As for what’s next in Paul’s boxing career, he’s already challenged a variety of MMA fighters to pro boxing bouts, but the jury’s out as to whether they will go as well for him as this one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.