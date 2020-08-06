The FBI searched YouTuber Jake Paul's California mansion after serving him a federal search warrant

Rich Fury/Getty Images YouTuber Jake Paul.

Jake Paul’s Calabasas mansion was searched by the FBI on Wednesday, the agency said.

A representative for the FBI’s Los Angeles division said that the warrant affidavit is sealed.

Paul, 23, has more than 20 million YouTube subscribers and has come under fire for partying during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not his first brush with law enforcement.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

YouTuber Jake Paul’s Calabasas mansion was searched by the FBI under a federal search warrant related to an ongoing investigation on Wednesday, the agency confirmed to Insider.

A representative for the FBI’s Los Angeles division said that the warrant affidavit is sealed, which prohibits the agency from commenting on the investigation.

The news was first reported by TMZ, which included photos of a law enforcement vehicle approaching the Calabasas home.

Paul, 23, has recently come under fire for flouting social-distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic and even received criticism directly from Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub, who told a local Fox affiliate that she was “outraged” over a video of Paul throwing a huge party at his Calabasas mansion in July.

NEW: The mayor of Calabasas & neighbors tell me they’re outraged after they say YouTube celebrity @jakepaul threw a massive party at his mansion on Saturday. They call it irresponsible, selfish, & say it’s businesses & workers who pay the price for this w/ lockdowns. 10pm @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/COiVleuDH2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2020

Paul, who has more than 20 million YouTube subscribers, has had past brushes with law enforcement officials. In May, he was charged with trespassing after videos appeared to show him looting a Scottsdale, Arizona, mall. Paul denied the allegations in a May 31 tweet.

Paul’s representatives did not immediately respond for comment.

Got a tip? Email this reporter at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.