Jake Paul continued his merciless trolling of Conor McGregor's fight team by mocking the Irishman's sparring partner

Jake Paul continues to mercilessly troll Conor McGregor’s fight team as he attempts to goad the Irishman into a fight.

McGregor recently lauded the skills of a sparring partner called Dylan Moran, a pro boxer from Ireland.

Paul looked into Moran’s record and belittled the 26-year-old for once suffering a knockout defeat.

Moran’s manager said Paul is a disgrace, while McGregor’s trainer John Kavanagh laughed at the prospect of Paul competing against an actual pro boxer.

Paul has a pro record of two wins (two knockouts) but has only ever fought a fellow YouTube creator and a former NBA player – neither of whom knew how to fight.

Jake Paul continued his merciless trolling of Conor McGregor‘s fight team by belittling the Irishman’s sparring partner in his latest online stunt.

McGregor returns to the UFC Octagon for the first time in 12 months when he competes in a lightweight match against Dustin Poirier on January 23 at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

To help prepare for the 155-pound clash he sparred the pro boxer Dylan Moran, who he called “a phenomenally exciting Irish talent” in a recent tweet.

“[Moran is] very tough! I got a nice shot that clipped the nose upward and made it bleed. The rounds were super close though.

“Dylan is one of the better boxers I’ve ever shared the ring with. A phenomenally exciting Irish talent!”

Moran, 26, is a welterweight southpaw with a pro boxing record of 15 wins (six knockouts) against one defeat â€” a 2019 knockout loss to Dennis Okoth in the US.

In an Instagram story, Paul highlighted the loss and downplayed Moran’s entire skill-set as a result. “Conor’s taking easy fights but he’s been sparring in Ireland,” said the YouTube creator.

“He’s been boxing, going against some phenomenal, exciting Irish talent. This kid must be really good because Conor’s a ‘good boxer’ right? And then we looked this kid up.

“Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you: the big, bad, exciting Irish talent â€” Dylan Moran, the kid that Conor McGregor is sparring against â€¦ take a look.”

The story then cut to the Okoth defeat which included a photo of Moran on the floor, beaten. Paul included a caption saying: “This is who Conor is calling a phenomenal boxer.”

McGregor’s trainer ridiculed the thought of Paul boxing Moran

McGregor’s long-time trainer John Kavanagh, who guided the fighter through the Cage Warriors ranks, into the UFC, and was in his corner for the landmark, crossover boxing rules bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, laughed at the prospect of Paul boxing Moran.

“With all the seriousness of what’s going on in the world right now the thoughts of that tictok [sic] guy Jake Logan [sic] having a real boxing match with a genuine pro of Dylan Moran’s standard gives me a giggle,” Kavanagh tweeted.

“His corner better have the towel ready after a round.”

With all the seriousness of what's going on in the world right now the thoughts of that tictok guy jake logan having a real boxing match with a genuine pro of @pro_dylanmoran standard gives me a giggle ☺. His corner better have the towel ready after a round pic.twitter.com/v5AvCiqY71 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 12, 2021

Paul is disrespecting the sport of boxing, according to Moran’s manager

Moran’s manager Conor Slater was left outraged by Paul mocking his fighter.

“I just feel he can’t get away with that,” Slater told Irish-boxing.com. “I don’t think we should let him get away with that, particularly in the case of Dylan.

“Every boxer deserves respect for getting in the ring, and boxing should never lose sight of that or allow a YouTuber to try and make us lose sight of that.

“Dylan has fought back from that defeat and some other hard times of late to put himself in a great position going into 2021.

“I have seen close hand the effort, dedication, and determination that took, and I can’t stand for a YouTuber trying to slag him off.

“He is disrespecting Dylan and the sport of boxing,” Slater said.

It is not the only time Paul has verbally attacked the McGregor team.

In December, Paul dropped an expletive-filled video in which he offered $US50 million to entice McGregor back into a boxing ring.

He insulted McGregor’s fiancÃ©e, Dee Devlin; his next opponent, Dustin Poirier; and UFC boss Dana White.

Perched on the edge of his $US350,000 Lamborghini Huracan, Paul began his video by saying, “What the f— is up, you Irish c—?”

He later pranked McGregor’s friend and training partner Dillon Danis by throwing water balloons at him when the Bellator MMA athlete was trying to give an interview.

Paul has a pro boxing record of 2-0 (two knockouts), but is yet to face an actual pro boxer.

He beat a fellow YouTuber in his debut and then flattened former NBA player Nate Robinson in his next fight, winning by brutal knockout on the undercard of the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition in November.

Paul told Insider before the Robinson win that he wanted to fight an MMA fighter in his third match.

