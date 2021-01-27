Internet sensation Jake Paul's next boxing opponent is the former two-time MMA champion Ben Askren

Photos by Getty Images Ben Askren and Jake Paul agree to fight.

Jake Paul is fighting Ben Askren in a boxing rules contest on April 17.

Paul has competed in two pro boxing bouts to date, winning both by knockout. However, he is yet to compete against an actual pro fighter.

Though Askren is not a boxer, either, he’ll fight Paul as a former two-time champion in MMA.

Internet sensation Jake Paul has vowed to add another victim to his meme collection after the former two-time MMA champion Ben Askren agreed to fight him in a boxing rules contest.

The event takes place on April 17 at a to-be-determined location and will be broadcast on the start-up broadcaster Triller.

“The fight will be subject to all professional boxing rules, with eight rounds, and 10-ounce gloves,” Triller said in a statement sent to Insider.

Paul already has a pro boxing record of two wins (two knockouts) against no losses but is yet to compete against an actual fighter.

He beat fellow YouTube creator Ali Eson Gib in his pro boxing debut in Miami at the start of 2020 before flattening the former NBA player Nate Robinson in a highlight-reel knockout in November.

36-year-old Askren has no pro boxing experience, but has won championship titles in Bellator MMA and One Championship.

He finished his career with a three-fight run in the UFC, beating Robbie Lawler controversially before dropping losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia. Against Masvidal, he was knocked out in five seconds â€” a UFC record.

“Ben Askren is a two-time NCAA champion, a world champion in two different global mixed martial arts organisations and has less losses on his record than Conor McGregor,” said Jake Paul in a statement sent to Insider.

“Me on the other hand, I started boxing two years ago â€¦ and I’m still going to knock his arse out faster than Masvidal.

“These MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box.

“The world complained because I knocked out a basketball player and not a real fighter. So now I’m giving the people what they want by taking on a ‘real fighter.'”

He finished by remarking that he’ll add Askren to his “knockout meme collection.”

Askren responded: “I know Jake Paul is enjoying pretending he is a fighter; I think on April 17 he is going to have a rude awakening to what being a fighter is really like.

“Jake has led a privileged life and doesn’t really know what the meaning of being a fighter is. I’m going to put his dreams to an end.”

