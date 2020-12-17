Jake Paul avoided an offer to fight UFC's Amanda Nunes in pursuit of a match with Conor McGregor

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, AP Photo/John Locher In response to Jake Paul, UFC President Dana White said he’s thinking of ‘letting Amanda Nunes knock his a– out.”

Jake Paul has been trash-talking UFC fighter Conor McGregor in hopes of securing a boxing match with the mixed martial arts champion.

But UFC President Dana White told TMZ Sports that there’s a “zero” per cent chance McGregor will fight Paul, and instead, he offered to let the YouTuber fight UFC’s Amanda Nunes.

Nunes tweeted that she’d be down to fight Paul, but he avoided the offer as he continued to beg White for “Jake Paul versus Conor McGregor.”

Controversial YouTuber Jake Paul side-stepped an opportunity to fight a female champion in his pursuit of a $US50 million match with UFC’s Conor McGregor.

In an expletive-filled rant on Monday, Paul insulted McGregor, McGregor’s fiancÃ©e, McGregor’s upcoming competitor, and UFC President Dana White. “Conor, you’re scared. Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f—ing contract,” Paul, whose short-lived boxing career included knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson last month, insisted on Instagram.

Despite the trash-talking and apparent $US50 million offer from Paul’s team, White told TMZ Sports that there’s a “zero” per cent chance he’ll get in the ring with McGregor.

Instead, White offered up another challenger for the YouTuber, telling TMZ he’s “thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his a– out.”

Amanda Nunes is a bantamweight and featherweight world champion who has earned an estimated $US3 million across her mixed martial arts fighting career. The Washington Post reported Nunes is “regarded by many as the greatest female MMA fighter ever.”

Nunes accepted the offer on Twitter, but Paul dismissed the opportunity to fight her in a response on Instagram.

“OK, Dana White, so let me try and understand your logic here. You say you don’t want me to fight Conor McGregor because he’s one of the greatest fighters in the world, and I’m just a YouTuber or whatever,” Paul said on his Instagram story.

“But then, in a statement today, you say, ‘Oh, I’m thinking about having Amanda Nunes just knock him out,’ but she’s also one of the greatest fighters.”

Paul went on to allege that the UFC is “not doing that well” and said that the “biggest money fight” would be between him and McGregor.

Insider’s Alan Dawson previously wrote that Paul is a central figure in what he calls “showbiz boxing,” a hugely profitable type of boxing exhibition that draws big names like Paul.

Even if boxing fans don’t appreciate a breakthrough star like Paul, Dawson writes “you’ll have to get used to it because [Mike] Tyson’s recent exhibition against Roy Jones Jr., in which Paul starred, is thought to have generated more than 1 million pay-per-view sales.”

