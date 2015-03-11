26-year-old NFL quarterback who made $12.5 million retires because he doesn't have the desire to play football anymore

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Jake Locker played for 4 seasons in the NFL.

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Fox Sports 1’s Mike Garafolo posted Locker’s personal statement, in which the quarterback says he “no longer has the burning desire necessary to play football for a living.”

Locker was drafted eighth by the Titans in 2011. He signed a four-year contract worth $US12.5 million.

Locker has been affected by injuries his entire career. Last season, Locker played only seven games before missing the rest of the season with shoulder surgery. He never played more than 11 games in any of his four seasons.

Here’s Locker’s full statement via Garafolo:

“I am retiring from football after much reflection and discussion with my family. I will always be grateful for having had the opportunity to realise my childhood dream of playing in the NFL and for the lifelong relationships I developed because of that experience. Football has always played a pivotal role in my life and I love the game, but I no longer have the burning desire necessary to play the game for a living; to continue to do so would be unfair to the next organisation with whom I would eventually sign. I realise this decision is surprising to many, but I know in my heart that it is the right decision and I look forward to spending more time with my family and pursuing other interests.”

