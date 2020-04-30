Jake Gyllenhaal says he didn't want to do Tom Holland's T-shirt handstand challenge but Ryan Reynolds beat him to it

Jake Gyllenhaal/Instagram; Tom Holland/Instagram; Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland took on the T-shirt handstand challenge, but Ryan Reynolds refused.

Jake Gyllenhaal spoke to Stephen Colbert about taking on the popular T-shirt handstand challenge after “Spider-Man: Far From Home” costar Tom Holland tagged him on Instagram.

Gyllenhaal said that he planned on declining, but Ryan Reynolds had already beat him to it by posting a video of his hilarious refusal online.

“I thought, ‘Well great, now I’m gonna have to try this,'” Gyllenhaal told Colbert.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jake Gyllenhaal says that he was going to decline the T-shirt handstand challenge after Tom Holland tagged him, but Ryan Reynolds had already beat him to it.

“I was gonna do the same thing, until the morning of, when [Reynolds] already posted him saying no. And then I thought, ‘Well great, now I’m gonna have to try this,'” Gyllenhaal recalled during a virtual interview with Stephen Colbert.

“I think he beat us all with his response,” the 39-year-old actor added.

In early April, Holland took on the popular challenge, in which a person must attempt to put a shirt on by manoeuvring their body and maintaining a handstand position the entire time.

Good to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man training is (somewhat) paying off ???? (via @TomHolland1996 | IG) pic.twitter.com/jGINhscvwa — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 1, 2020

After successfully completing it, the actor selected three people to follow suit: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” costar Gyllenhaal, “Deadpool” star Reynolds, and his best friend, Harrison Osterfield.

Although Holland’s friend took on the challenge, Reynolds refused.

The “Deadpool” star reposted parts of the video on his Instagram story and in response to the tag, Reynolds appeared puzzled and disgusted for several seconds before saying, “No.”

Ryan Reynolds gives a very appropriate response after being tagged in Tom Holland's strenuous IG fitness challenge ???? (via @VancityReynolds) pic.twitter.com/m792TGd1vD — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 2, 2020

Gyllenhaal also accepted the challenge, but not before trolling Holland.

First, he reposted the “Spider-Man” star’s videos on his Instagram story and wrote: “Wait. @tomholland2013 What’s the challenge??? Shirtless heavy breathing??”

After watching the full video of the challenge, Gyllenhaal successfully nailed it.

Jake Gyllenhaal/Instagram Jake Gyllenhaal successfully completed the handstand challenge.

Then he nominated three stars to follow suit: his sister,Maggie Gyllenhaal; Hugh Jackman; and 50 Cent.

Speaking to Colbert, Jake said that “it was OK. It felt nice.”

He also said that Jackman and 50 Cent never responded to him. But he marveled at how effortless Maggie made the challenge look when she did it.

Bowing down to Maggie Gyllenhaal. ???????????? Tom and Jake who? pic.twitter.com/wcvho8gxxD — Olivia Singh (@livsingh95) April 4, 2020

“My sister did better than probably any of the ones who’d done it before,” Jake said. “I’m a younger sibling, so I’m used to doing something and then my older sibling doing it 10 times as well, so that’s what happened with this.”

“She does lots of yoga and handstands and headstands and stuff,” he added. “It was a cinch for her.”

Watch Gyllenhaal’s interview with Colbert in the video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.