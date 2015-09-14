This is probably the most feel-good trailer for a finance movie we've ever seen

YouTube Jake Gyllenhaal plays a Wall Street banker in ‘Demolition.’

A new Wall Street movie just premiered, and instead of the usual hookers and blow you might expect, this one is about feelings and soul-searching.

“Demolition” premiered Thursday at the Toronto International Film Festival and the reviews are mixed. As The New York Times put it, “Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Weird.”

Gyllenhaal’s character is a young financier who sets out to find himself after his wife unexpectedly dies.

In the trailer, Gyllenhaal’s character, Davis Mitchell, appears to experience a complete transformation from a rigid Wall Streeter who wakes up at 5:30 a.m. and whose firm manages $US6 billion to a whimsical family man.

Eventually he even quits his finance job and joins a wrecking crew, according to a Variety review. Maybe it will inspire others to abandon the high-strung lifestyle.

Here’s the trailer:

