The best Jake Gyllenhaal movies to watch on Netflix, ranked

Head over to Netflix for an impressive collection of Jake Gyllenhaal movies.

There are six total on the streaming giant.

Check out titles like “Okja,” “Jarhead,” and “End of Watch.”

You can even check out one of Gyllenhaal’s first roles with “A Dangerous Woman.”

If there’s one thing that’s guaranteed about a movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal it’s that he’s going all-in on the role he’s playing. And that’s evident in the offering of Gyllenhaal’s work you can find on Netflix right now.

If you want wacky Gyllenhaal, there’s movies like “Okja” and “Velvet Buzzsaw.” If you want dramatic Gyllenhaal, there’s “End of Watch” and “Jarhead.” Then if you want to see Gyllenhaal in one of his first roles, there’s “A Dangerous Woman.”

Here are the 6 Jake Gyllenhaal movies on Netflix, ranked from worst to best:

Note: Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

6. “A Dangerous Woman” (1993)

Amblin Entertainment Debra Winger and Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘A Dangerous Woman.’

In one of his very first on-screen roles, Gyllenhaal, who in the movie is credited under the name Jacob Gyllenhaal, pops up in the opening minutes of the movie as a kid harassing the lead, Martha, played by Debra Winger.

The movie is actually a family affair: Jake’s sister, Maggie, also gets a cameo role and their father, Stephen, was the director.

5. “Okja” (2017)

Netflix Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Okja.’

In this Bong Joon-Ho movie that looks at a girl trying to save a gigantic pig (who happens to be her friend) from the slaughterhouse, Gyllenhaal is a highlight as he plays an over-the-top zoologist TV personality.

The movie isn’t one of Bong’s best, but Gyllenhaal’s performance will keep you entertained.

4. “Velvet Buzzsaw” (2019)

Claudette Barius/Netflix Rene Russo and Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Velvet Buzzsaw.’

There seems to be something about working with writer-director Dan Gilroy that brings out the dark side of Gyllenhaal. Five years after teaming on “Nightcrawler,” the two join forces again for this wacky thriller set in the art world.

Gyllenhaal is great as the snooty art critic, Morf Vandewalt.

3. “Enemy” (2013)

Entertainment One/Alfa Pictures Jake Gyllenhaal in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Enemy.’

In the same year Gyllenhaal dazzled in director Denis Villeneuve’s thriller “Prisoners” the duo also teamed for this creepy movie in which Gyllenhaal plays a man who comes to realise there’s an exact look-alike of him in the world and seeks him out.

If you’re looking for something to keep you on the edge of your seat, this is it.

2. “Jarhead” (2005)

Universal Pictures Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Jarhead.’

In the same year he made “Brokeback Mountain,” Gyllenhaal completely showed us another side by playing macho Marine Anthony Swofford in this movie.

Giving a raw emotion that in the coming years would be his trademark, this movie (and “Brokeback”) shows that Gyllenhaal is searching for more than blockbuster roles.

1. “End of Watch” (2012)

Open Road Films/’End of Watch’ (L-R) Michael Peña and Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘End of Watch.’

This is one of Gyllenhaal’s more unappreciated movies, which is a shame because it’s really great. In it, Gyllenhaal stars opposite Michael Peña as LAPD officers who get in over their heads while going after a drug cartel.

Shot in a found-footage style by director David Ayer (“Suicide Squad”), both Gyllenhaal and Peña deliver amazing performances as their friendship for one another feels authentic, as well as the danger, which only raises the stakes as the movie continues.

