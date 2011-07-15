Jake Gyllenhaal And Michael Pena Were On The Scene Of The L.A. Gang Shooting Last Night

Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Pena got more than they bargained for when they rode along with an LAPD unit last night.



The two actors ended up on the scene of a gang-related shooting in South L.A. that left at least one man seriously injured.

TMZ somehow has the video of the moments after the shooting, which mostly involve paramedics working quickly and Gyllenhaal and Pena standing around with “oh, s–t” looks on their faces.

The two were researching their roles in “End of Watch,” an upcoming drama that co-stars Anna Kendrick.

The incident is not to be confused with the gang-related headline making more news today: FBI and LAPD members busted 10 gang members in San Fernando Valley last night.

