This 15-Year-Old's Spot-On Hollywood Voice Impressions Are Going Totally Viral

Jake Foushee is taking a page from the book of Bieber by showing off his talents and incredibly side-swept hair on YouTube.
The only difference between the two teens?
Bieber, 19, is a musician, while Foushee, 15, is an extremely talented voice over artist who does spot-on impressions of celebrities, cartoons, and TV and movie characters.
Foushee’s latest YouTube video was released Nov.1 but already has nearly a million hits.
Watch his incredible impressions, from Morgan Freeman to Peter Griffin, below:
But Foushee is no stranger to Internet fame.
Last year, the then 14-year-old got nearly 2 million hits on YouTube for his perfect impressions of movie trailers. Watch below:
Foushee, who is trying to become a voice actor, has over 32,000 Twitter followers and has even appeared on “Ellen”:
