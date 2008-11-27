Jake And Maggie Gyllenhaal's Parents Broke

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s parents are reportedly in major financial trouble, facing debt and “various outstanding loans.”



OK! Magazine: According to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, Stephen Gyllenhaal and Naomi Foner are in deep financial trouble. The couple, who separated last January, apparantly acquired some serious debt during the course of their marriage, including mortgage payments, home equity lines of credit against their two homes, several credit cards and “various outstanding loans.”

Naomi, a screenwriter, says she had to take out a loan during the writer’s strike because she had no money coming in.

Gyllenhaal allegedly told Foner of their finances, “I have been clear that if worse comes to worse, I will let all of this collapse into ruin, just as I believe letting the markets crash and burn are the right approach.”

All right, that’s a bit extreme, Stephen. Perhaps you should turn to your kids for assistance first.

