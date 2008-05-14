Jake And Amir: CollegeHumor's Lo-Fi Funny Guys

It’s Wednesday morning, and your coworker/buddy is hunched over a toilet, throwing up last night’s booze. At work. What do you do? If you’re Amir Blumenfeld — and your lurching pal is Jake Hurwitz — you videotape it. And figure out the rest of the plot later.



That’s how Hurwitz (pictured left) and Blumenfeld (right) have been able to shoot, edit, and publish about 130 episodes of their hit Web series, “Jake And Amir,” in the last year. All while holding down full-time jobs at IAC’s (IACI) CollegeHumor, where they regularly star in “Hardly Working,” another original video series.

In short: These guys are always working on their show, wherever they are. A trip to Florida became a four-part miniseries, featuring Hurwitz’s real-life sunburn. Broken-arm casts become props. Girlfriends become actresses. And Tuesday night was no different: After an hour-plus presentation to the NY Videoblogging Meetup, they used the crowd as extras to shoot a scene for a future episode.

The hurdles: No budget, so a bare-bones production setup. Early episodes were filmed without tripods, and the guys still use cheap digital cameras for some (all?) of their field shooting. And Jake, especially, has a problem with laughing on camera — but they’re both getting better.

Expect to see more of these guys. “Jake And Amir” is a hit — they say 20,000-30,000 people watch each episode. And if CollegeHumor’s show with Viacom’s (VIA) MTV ever shakes out, we assume (and hope) they’ll be involved somehow. (Though they deny a report saying they’re hosting it.)



Ace and Jocelyn – Episode 4 from Amir on Vimeo.



Sun Tan from Jake Hurwitz on Vimeo.



