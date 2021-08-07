Jaime Camil says ‘Schmigadoon!’ will ‘catapult’ ‘SNL’ alum Cecily Strong into acting stardom

Jaime Camil plays a potential love interest for Cecily Strong in ‘Schmigadoon!’ Apple TV+

Jaime Camil praised his co-star Cecily Strong in an interview with Insider about “Schmigadoon!”

Camil stars in the AppleTV+ musical-comedy series as a potential love interest for Strong.

Camil says he loves that the show will “showcase” the “immense talent” of the “SNL” alum.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jaime Camil could not sing Cecily Strong’s praises enough in an interview with Insider about their latest TV series “Schmigadoon!”

The “Jane the Virgin” star appears in the new AppleTV+ series as Doctor Lopez, who forms a connection with the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s character, Melissa.

Camil got to see Strong’s acting firsthand and says the musical-comedy will showcase Strong’s “immense talent.”

He told Insider: “She’s amazing, man. You have no idea. Yes, she’s a big star. We all know her from ‘SNL’ and the sketches but I love that this show is gonna really showcase her immense talent that she has not only as a singer but as a dramatic actress.”

Strong has appeared in movies and series such as the “Ghostbusters” reboot and “Loafy” but this is her first major lead role.

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in ‘Schmigadoon!’ Apple TV+

“This show will catapult her into the artistry level that she deserves. That is one of the things that I love most about the show. It will really catapult Cecily where she deserves to be as a complete artist,” Camil added.

Kristen Chenoweth, who also stars in the series, told Insider that Strong surprised “everybody” with her acting skills, calling her a “genius actor.”

Strong is known best for “SNL” which she has been a cast member part of since 2012. She recently told The New York Times that she was “still thinking” about whether to return for another season.

In “Schmigadoon!” Strong plays the musical-loving Melissa who is trying to fix her relationship with her boyfriend Josh (Keegan Michael-Key) when they both get trapped in a musical.

“Schmigadoon!” parodies multiple musicals from the mid-20th-century known as the golden age of musicals such as “The Sound of Music,” “Oklahoma!” and “The Music Man.”