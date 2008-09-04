Jailed Tyco Chiefs Dennis Kozlowski, Mark Swartz Appeal Again

Tyco CEO Dennis Kozlowski and his partner-in-crime Mark Swartz want the fraud, grand larceny and conspiracy convictions keeping them behind bars overturned. Three years into their sentences, they say there wasn’t enough evidence to convict them.



Reuters: Lawyers for imprisoned former Tyco International Ltd Chief Executive Dennis Kozlowski and ex-financial chief Mark Swartz on Tuesday asked New York’s highest court to throw out their convictions, saying a jury had insufficient evidence when it found them guilty.

Both Kozlowski, once one of the most powerful U.S. chief executives, and Swartz were found guilty in June 2005 of stealing more than $150 million from the conglomerate.

They have each served nearly three years of their prison terms, which were set at 8-1/3 to 25 years apiece…

Kozlowski and Swartz were each found guilty of 22 counts of grand larceny, conspiracy, fraud and falsifying business records.

In November, the appeals division of the State Supreme Court upheld the convictions and declined to reduce the two men’s prison sentences. Also upheld was the trial court’s order of restitution of $134.35 million from both men and $70 million in fines for Kozlowski and $35 million for Swartz.

The men then appealed to the Court of Appeals. The court did not indicate on Tuesday when it would rule.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.