Jailed Russian Billionaire Khodorkovsky Wants Out

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once the richest person in Russia, was jailed by the Putin administration for his supposedly un-Kremlin-like activities. Now, Putin’s gone (sort of) and Khodorkovsky is trying to get out:



NYT: Lawyers for Mikhail B. Khodorkovsky, the imprisoned former chairman of Yukos Oil and once Russia‘s richest person, filed a request for his early parole on Wednesday, hoping to take advantage, they said, of the Kremlin’s “course towards guaranteeing real independent courts.”

The lawyers submitted the request to the Ingoda District Court in Chita, the Siberian city where Mr. Khodorkovsky has been imprisoned since 2005, two years after his arrest on tax evasion charges. The arrest was widely seen as Kremlin-orchestrated punishment for his opposition to Vladimir V. Putin, who was president at the time and is now prime minister.

Mr. Khodorkovsky became eligible for parole in October 2007 after serving half his eight-year sentence, but lawyers said at the time that several infractions of prison rules — including hoarding “unauthorised” lemons in his cell — had prevented his early release.

Since Dmitri A. Medvedev became president in May, lawyers said, the legal atmosphere in the country has changed.

