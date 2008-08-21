Jailed Mogul Conrad Black Joined The Crips?

Jailed media baron Conrad Black is apparently quite enjoying his time in the slammer, possibly because he’s employed his cellmate as his butler.



But has he fallen in with a new crowd behind bars? A photograph shows him sporting the “rolled-up pants leg” look of the Crips street gang:

The Guardian: Notice anything about the first photograph of Conrad Black to emerge since his incarceration five months ago? Inmate number 18330-424 at the Coleman Federal Detention Complex, aka Baron Black of Crossharbour (or “Lordy”, as he is apparently known to fellow inmates), is wearing one trouser leg rolled up, gangster-style.

The former media baron, serving six-and-a-half years for fraud and obstruction of justice, is, we learn, thriving there, reportedly describing the experience as “better than I expected”. Initially placed on dishwashing duties, Black has not only swiftly risen to working in the prison library but is apparently employing his cellmate as his personal butler and general dogsbody.

But the trouser leg? If you roll the right one you’re usually boasting membership of the notorious Folks/Crips alliance – the Folks being a gang that formed in 1978 within the Illinois prison system and aligned itself in the early-90s to the west coast’s famous blue bandana-wearing Crips. The Folks and Crips are usually sworn enemies of the Peoples/Bloods grouping, more often seen wearing red. In prisons, where the sporting of coloured gang symbols is prohibited, the discreet rolling of left or right leg serves to show which side you’re on.

