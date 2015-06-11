Jailed hedge funder Doug Whitman is trying to sell his California mansion again

Doug Whitman, founder of Whitman Capital LLC, used to live quite comfortably in this Atherton, California mansion.

But now that he’s locked up for insider trading, the European-style estate in America’s most expensive zip code is yours for the taking.

The property was recently relisted after first hitting the market last year, at $US21.988 million.

Today, the asking price is $US20.7 million. Pacific Union’s Tom LeMieux has the listing.

Built in 2003, the 12,800-square-foot, Italian country manor sits on 1.73 acres of land. It's within walking distance of the Menlo Circus Club, a distinguished equestrian center.

You will be greeted with luxury as soon as you open the door.

The family room boasts wood floors and plenty of natural light.

Just think of the dinner parties you'll host in this enormous dining room. There's even room for dancing.

After the dinner party it's the afterparty, right? We suggest cocktails by the fire.

Make sure to chill your bubbly in the kitchen's wine refrigerator before the guests arrive.

There's also a wine cellar with space for up to 5,000 bottles.

Enjoy peace and quiet in the den on work-from-home days.

The house has a total of five bedrooms, including the deluxe master suite.

The master bathroom has a tub for two and a view of the grounds.

For recreation, there's a game room, theatre room, and gym.

Your summer barbecue parties will be ultra-elegant under the gazebo.

And the outdoor kitchen means you can man the grill without ignoring your guests.

No California home is complete without a gorgeous pool, but this estate also has a putting green.

