Jailed hedge funder Doug Whitman is trying to sell his California mansion again

Doug Whitman, founder of Whitman Capital LLC, used to live quite comfortably in this Atherton, California mansion.
But now that he’s locked up for insider trading, the European-style estate in America’s most expensive zip code is yours for the taking.
The property was recently relisted after first hitting the market last year, at $US21.988 million.
Today, the asking price is $US20.7 million. Pacific Union’s Tom LeMieux has the listing.
Built in 2003, the 12,800-square-foot, Italian country manor sits on 1.73 acres of land. It's within walking distance of the Menlo Circus Club, a distinguished equestrian center.
Just think of the dinner parties you'll host in this enormous dining room. There's even room for dancing.
