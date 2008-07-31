Jailed Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Passes Time Emailing Models

Hilary Lewis

It seems conditions aren’t so rough for incarcerated financier Jeffrey Epstein, imprisoned after pleading guilty to soliciting sex from underage girls.

Page Six: Jeffrey Epstein isn’t suffering too much in a Florida jail. The disgraced financier has a cell to himself and spends his days at the library e-mailing various models he befriended in New York, sending them boxes of chocolates and promising them career help .

How he plans to help them from behind bars, we’re not sure. But glad to hear US prisoners now have access to email.

