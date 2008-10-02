Jailed Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Eating Moon Pies, Hoarding Sweatshirts Behind Bars

The Smoking Gun has gotten its hands on the commissary receipts for Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire currently spending 18 months behind bars for hiring underage girls to perform sex acts and erotic massages.



So what has Epstein been buying since he’s been locked up: junk food, skin care products and lots of sweatshirts and toothpaste. Well, sure, when you’re eating moon pies, pop tarts and BBQ chips.

The Smoking Gun: An examination of Epstein’s commissary purchases shows that the pervy financier has replaced five-star dining with “Teriyaki Meat Sticks,” Pop Tarts, and “Lil’ Chub” sausages…

During his first three months in jail, the 55-year-old massage enthusiast has spent about $1250 on a wide variety of snacks (moon pies, BBQ chips, cheddar cheese squeezers) and skin care products (Lubriderm, hand lotion, and petroleum jelly). Epstein has dropped $7.50 on Spam and $36.15 for leather shoes that will not be confused with a John Lobb pair.

He also seems to buy such an excess of other items–sweatshirts, toothpaste, shampoo, candy bars–that it seems he may be sharing the wealth with other less fortunate (though more threatening) inmates. Epstein is, after all, a noted philanthropist.

To see Epstein’s receipts click here.

See Also: Jailed Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Passes Time Emailing Models

Women Suing Jailed Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein For Sex Abuse Try To Block Plea Deal

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Headed To Big House For Soliciting Sex From Teens

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.