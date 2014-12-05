Jailed Australian Peter Greste Has Won A Walkley Award For Most Outstanding Contribution to Journalism

A one-minute silent protest against the seven-year jail terms given to three al-Jazeera journalists in Egypt. A court in Cairo found al-Jazeera’s Cairo bureau chief, Mohamed Fahmy, who is Canadian-Egyptian, Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed and Australian correspondent Peter Greste guilty of spreading false news. Rob Stothard/Getty Images

Peter Greste, the Al Jazeera journalist jailed in Egypt, has been honoured with Australia’s premier journalism award, a Walkley.

His brother, Andrew Greste, accepted the award at a Sydney event, saying: “Stay strong brother, let’s get you home for Christmas.”

The Walkley award was for the Most Outstanding Contribution to Journalism.

Judges said:

“Peter Greste displayed great courage in confronting his arrest and imprisonment for the practice of journalism in Egypt. Through letters he immediately wrote from jail defending himself and his colleagues, Mohamed Fadel Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, Greste declared to the world the responsibility shared by all committed journalists to report truthfully to inform the public.”

Greste has been being convicted of supporting the blacklisted Muslim Brotherhood group and spreading false news. He’s denied any wrongdoing but has spent nearly a year in jail so far.

Congratulations @PeterGreste for your Walkley Award Very proud of you brother! pic.twitter.com/4g8sXLSBjd — Andrew Greste (@AndyroosteG) December 4, 2014

The Age’s Adele Ferguson won the Gold Walkley for her coverage of the financial advisers scandal.

Here’s the full list of winners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.