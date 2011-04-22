Jailbreakers: This App Will Stop Your iPhone From Tracking Your Location

Photo: Screenshot

It was only a matter of time before someone came up with a hack to stop your iPhone from tracking your location.There’s a new app in the Cydia app store for jailbroken iPhones that will block your location from being recorded in the background and uploaded to your Mac.



The app is called Untrackered. You can find it by searching in the Cydia store.

Untrackered runs entirely in the background, so there’s nothing you need to do after installation.

Yesterday, some developers discovered that iPhones and iPads running iOS 4.0+ track your location based on nearby cell towers. The data is then backed up to your Mac.

If you don’t have a jailbroken iPhone or iPad, the best you can do right now is encrypt your backups when you sync with iTunes.

[Via 9 to 5 Mac]

Don’t Miss: This App Is The One Good Thing To Come Out Of The iPhone’s Location Privacy Debacle

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.