Jailbreakers: Don't Upgrade Your iPhone To iOS 4.3 Just Yet

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple surprised us by releasing iOS a few days early today.While it includes great features like faster web browsing and wireless hotspot, jailbreakers should hold off on the upgrade for now.



PwnageTool, one of the most common ways people jailbreak their iPhones, says their tool will work with 4.3, but it’s best to wait for an official release.

Green Poison, another popular jailbreaking tool, is working on a jailbreak update and suggests you wait until they announce it’s ready.

Don’t Miss: How To Jailbreak Your iPhone With Green Poison

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.