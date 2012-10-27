A Pennsylvania Jailbreaker Thought He Could Kayak To A Foreign Country To Escape Justice

Steven Pieczynski

Photo: LehighValleyLive.com screenshot

Paddling across the border is one way to escape prosecution — at least for a few weeks.Police finally caught up with 37-year-old Steven Pieczynski on Tuesday in Toronto after he broke out of a Pennsylvania jail about a month ago, The Associated Press reported Friday.



Apparently after escaping from the Bucks, Pa. lockup, Pieczynski reportedly stole an SUV, drove to the border and kayaked across to reach the Canadian shore just north of Niagara Falls.

He was nabbed by Canadian authorities in Toronto after his kayak trip was caught on video.

Pieczynski had been charged with burglary and theft, according to the AP.

He is still being held in Canada, waiting on his immigration hearing and deportation back to the U.S.

