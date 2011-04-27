The 11 Best iPhone Jailbreak Tweaks That Will Supercharge Your favourite Apps

Photo: via Engadget

Jailbreaking your iPhone is more than just altering your wallpaper and adding widgets to your home screen.Developers have come up with clever ways to make mainstream iPhone apps work even better.



These tweaks will make it possible to do things that seem obvious at first, but were left out of your favourite apps.

We scoured the Cydia app store for the best tweaks and add ons that will make your apps better than ever.

And if you haven’t already, don’t miss the 12 Best Reasons To Jailbreak Your iPhone.

MobileNotifier supercharges the iPhone's Push Notifications Apple: hire Peter Hajas, the mastermind who developed this tweak. Dealing with push notifications on iOS is such a miserable experience that some of us have stopped using them entirely. They disrupt whatever you're doing, they layer on top of each other if several come in at the same time, and once you tap 'Close,' on a notification, you cannot revisit it. MobileNotifier creates an entirely new notifications system. Push notifications, including local notifications like SMS alerts, come in via a pop-up. MobileNotifier is activated by double-tapping the home button, like you usually would to multitask apps. You'll see a list of recent notifications that you can interact with. Click here for a video of the tweak in action. Price: free (beta version 3) by adding phajas.xen.prgmr.com/repo to your list of Sources in Cydia ChatPic adds contact pictures to the Messages iPhone app. ChatPic is a simple jailbreak tweak that adds contact pictures to your Messages app. No set-up required, and no settings to change. Price: $0.99 in Cydia Action Menu adds some essential 'should've been there all along' extensions to the menu that pops up when you hold down your finger. Some add-ons include 'Tweet, locate (sends address to Google Maps), find (for searching within a page), history (opens up a clipboard viewer to see things you've recently copied and pasted), and more. We wouldn't want to clog up our pop-up menu too much, but we often want to Tweet a quote we read in an article. Highlight the quote, tap the little bird, and you're off. Other downloadable add-ons include extensions like URL shorteners, speak-to-text, Wikipedia search, and more. Price: $2.99 in Cydia Tweetbot is our current favourite Twitter app for iPhone, and we love these two tweaks that add functionality. The first tweak adds a button to Tweetbot that plops in the currently playing song in your iPod. It looks like it should've been there all along. The second tweak adds landscape typing to Tweetbot, which is apparently coming soon in an update anyway. Price: free ('NowPlaying for Tweetbot' in the Modmyi repository) Safari Download Manager adds a button to your Safari browser to download anything Safari Download Manager is a great tweak that adds in something Mobile Safari should've had all along: a download manager. Any time you click 'download' on a website, you'll see a pop-up just like you would on your computer. With this tweak, you can download several files at a time, view files, and manage them from your computer via an SSH browser or app like iPhone Explorer. Price: $5.00 in Cydia for iPhone, but there's an awesome version of it for iPad as well. SMS GV Extension is an amazing app that integrates Google Voice with your Messages app This extension seamlessly integrates Google Voice with your Messages app. It's as if Google Voice texts were coming in to your regular phone number as normal SMS messages. You can also send texts from your Messages app using your Google Voice number. You can switch which number you will be sending messages from within the iPhone Settings, or by using a convenient SBsettings extension you can also find in Cydia. Price: $2.99 in Cydia InSpell makes your iPhone's spell check a whole lot better One thing we hate about the iPhone's spell checking is that it only works within select apps. InSpell changes all that. Now, spell check works in any app you can type in. One feature that we have long desired from the native spellchecker is the ability to add a word to the iPhone's dictionary. This is one of the only things we miss about having a Blackberry. InSpell enables you to add words to the dictionary with two taps. Price: $2.99 in Cydia RemindMeLater adds a snooze button to calendar events RemindMeLater adds a much-needed snooze button to calendar events. The snooze button currently only exists within the iPhone's clock app. The default snoozing period is 5 minutes, but you can change this amount of time within the iPhone's Settings once this tweak is installed. One cool feature is that if you hold down the snooze button, a slider will appear that allows you to instantly alter how long it will snooze for. Price: $1.99 in Cydia Mail Enhancer soupes up Mail.app in some useful ways Ever wanted to use a different signature for each Mail account on your iPhone? This is one of the key features Mail Enhancer adds to your iPhone's Mail.app. The tweak lets you add ring tones and custom notifications for when emails come in, and you can even edit emails using HTML tags and formatting. Price: $2.99 in Cydia QuickReply lets your send texts without opening your Messages app QuickReply is a dead-simple and essential jailbreak tweak that enables you to respond to text messages without actually opening the Messages app. Opening the Messages app can take time, and forces you to quit what you're currently doing. When a text comes in, tap 'Reply' to send a quick reply using the on screen keyboard. We can't live without this jailbreak tweak. It has saved us some serious time. Price: Free in Cydia SpotSMS adds SMS-searching to Spotlight This simple tweak will let you search your text messages from the iPhone's built-in Spotlight search. Want to look up a message you received before? Just start typing the sender's name or contents of the message in Spotlight and it will show up in results. Price: Free in Cydia On the fence about jailbreaking? Click here to see why it's the only way to enjoy your iPhone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.