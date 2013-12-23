You Can Now Jailbreak Apple's IOS 7

A group of developers that go by the name evasi0n came up with a way to hack Apple’s latest version of iPhone and iPad software, iOS 7.

The process is called jailbreaking, and it gives you access to a third-party app store called Cydia that is full of a bunch of unauthorised apps and software modifications for iPhones and iPads.

For example, some Cydia apps will let you change the icon designs on your home screen or add widgets that update with real-time information.

Until now, no one has figured out how to jailbreak iOS 7. But jailbreaking was very popular on older versions of the iPhone and iPad software.

It’s a relatively simple process that requires you to install some software on you computer and then sync it with you iPhone or iPad by plugging it in with a USB cable. You can get started here.

However, please note that jailbreaking can void your warranty, so if you run into any problems and ruin your device, Apple has the right to refuse to fix it for you.

Most people don’t need to jailbreak. It’s mostly for people who like to customise their phones beyond what Apple normally lets you do.

In fact, iOS 7 already has a lot of features built in that jailbreakers used to love, like the ability to adjust basic settings like brightness, WiFi, and aeroplane mode from a control panel that pops up from the bottom of your screen.

