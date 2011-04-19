The Untethered Jailbreak For iOS 4.3.2 Is Ready Now

Photo: htaule93 via Flickr

The full, untethered jailbreak for is ready for install for phones running the latest version of iOS 4.3.2.It will work with the iPhone 3GS, AT&T iPhone 4, iPod Touch third generation, iPod Touch fourth generation, and iPad 1. As of now, there still isn’t support for the iPad 2.



To jailbreak, head over to the Dev Team’s blog and get the latest version for Mac or PC. You’ll then have to reinstall iOS 4.3.2 to start the jailbreak.

