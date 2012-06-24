Jail Inmates Serenaded Sandusky With "Hey, Teacher, Leave Those Kids Alone"

Photo: Centre County Correctional Facility

Convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky had a surprise waiting for him when he was sent to jail the first time, reports Andrew Strickler of The Daily.



As soon as the lights went out at night, Sandusky’s fellow inmates at the Centre County Correctional Facility serenaded him with a chorus from Pink Floyd’s “The Wall”:

“Hey, teacher, leave those kids alone!”

Similar humiliations are expected to continue now that Sandusky is back in jail having been convicted of the crimes.

Jerry Sandusky is currently on suicide watch. He’ll be sentenced in 90 days.

