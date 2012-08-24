You Can Buy Your Own Prison In Upstate New York For Just $390,000

A former correctional facility in New York state is for sale for only $390,000.



Camp Georgetown Correctional Facility in Madison County, New York, will be auctioned in September, the state announced.

Here’s the state website advertising the property, which includes 44 buildings.

The facility includes cell blocks, a pavilion, a mess hall and a gym. There are three dormitories and 75 bathrooms.

Its not clear when the prisoners last lived there, but the state is now advertising to hunters because of the surrounding woodlands.

Here are some photos from the state’s brochure:

Photo: ny.gov

Photo: ny.gov

Photo: ny.gov

Photo: ny.gov

Photo: ny.gov

