Nobody Showed Up To The Rally To Get The Jaguars To Sign Tim Tebow

Tony Manfred

The much-hyped fan “rally” to bring Tim Tebow to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a dud.

According to reports on the ground outside EverBank Field, “maybe six” people showed up. The highest crowd-size estimation we saw on Twitter was 15.

The Jaguars are at the beginning of what looks like a long and dreadful season. The team has previously said it wouldn’t consider signing Tebow, and there are no indications that the people in charge have changed their minds.

The rally was sad (via SB Nation):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.