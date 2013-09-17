Nobody Showed Up To The Rally To Get The Jaguars To Sign Tim Tebow

The much-hyped fan “rally” to bring Tim Tebow to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a dud.

According to reports on the ground outside EverBank Field, “maybe six” people showed up. The highest crowd-size estimation we saw on Twitter was 15.

The Jaguars are at the beginning of what looks like a long and dreadful season. The team has previously said it wouldn’t consider signing Tebow, and there are no indications that the people in charge have changed their minds.

The rally was sad (via SB Nation):

Pretty big crowd at the rally. Already 5 maybe 6 people. pic.twitter.com/fMUhc3ZYI1

— Tim Duval (@MadeByTim) September 16, 2013

Media to rally ratio pic.twitter.com/XZQseWTNi9

— Tim Duval (@MadeByTim) September 16, 2013

I will say, the guy who organised the rally looked like he lived out of his van. So good work on his part.

— Tim Duval (@MadeByTim) September 16, 2013

the entire Jaguars fan base, all 15 of them, holding a rally for the team to sign #Tebow pic.twitter.com/TCXKpMpU1E

— Shane Snyder (@what_a_shane32) September 16, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.