Jaguar Just Revealed A New Self-Learning Technology For Its Cars

Jaguar Land Rover is on its way to making much smarter cars, according to The Telegraph.

The company recently revealed a new self-learning technology that will enable Jaguars and Land Rovers to detect drivers and their preferences while also reminding drivers of upcoming events.

The idea is that the cars will learn from your habits, schedules, and preferences so that it can automatically and independently act.

Jaguar Land Rover has not yet confirmed when this technology will be in the hands of consumers, but it says it could happen in the next few years.

“Our new learning algorithm means information learnt about you will deliver a completely personalised driving experience and enhance driving pleasure,” Dr. Wolfgang Epple, director of research and technology for Jaguar Land Rover, told The Telegraph.

Here are some of the cool things that the technology will enable:

While you’re sitting enjoying a cup of coffee, your car will be heating up or cooling down to your preferred temperature.

It will also send you helpful reminders based on your day’s calendar.

As you approach the car, it will detect your smartphone and unlock the vehicle.

It will send you a notification of when to leave for a meeting based on current traffic.

And it will send a message to the person you’re meeting with if you’re held up in traffic.

The car will also give you smarter alerts for when your gas rill run out and where you can refill.

To learn more about the technology you can watch this video:

